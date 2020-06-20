ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two 15 year olds showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon.
The St. Louis County Police Department said the teen boys were possibly shot near the area of Del Lago Drive and New Halls Ferry Road in north St. Louis County. Officers, however, haven't found a scene yet.
Their injuries aren't serious.
No other information was released. If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the police department at 636-529-8210.
