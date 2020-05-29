NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Two people were shot in North County Friday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded to the 1500 block of Trampe Drive around 1 p.m.
They found two teens, a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to local hospitals. The 14-year-old has life threatening injuries while the 17-year-old was non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation is underway.
No other information was made available.
Anyone with any information can be remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.