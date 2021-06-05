ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two teenagers were shot in St. Louis City on Saturday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a boy in his late teens was shot in the foot in the 1200 block of Blumeyer in the Grand Center neighborhood. Officers then found another teen shot in the leg a few blocks south, in the area of Josephine Baker and Bell Avenues. An elementary school sits at this intersection.
Authorities tell News 4 that a 14-year-old and 17-year-old boy were riding scooters and heard shots. The 17-year-old was shot. Two other teens, ages 18 and 15, say they saw the suspects walking around the neighborhood. Both teens then entered their home and after closing the door, they say they heard shots. The 18-year-old was wounded and returned fire.
The shootings happened just before 2 p.m. Paramedics took both victims to area hospitals for treatment.
