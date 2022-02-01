You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two teens shot in downtown St. Louis

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
New KMOVGeneric_ White Shooting
KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two teens were shot in downtown St. Louis Tuesday evening, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Tucker and Olive around 8:45 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and a 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the back, police tell News 4.

Both were conscious and breathing when they were taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.