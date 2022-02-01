Two teens shot in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two teens were shot in downtown St. Louis Tuesday evening, police tell News 4.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Tucker and Olive around 8:45 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and a 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the back, police tell News 4.
Both were conscious and breathing when they were taken to a hospital.
