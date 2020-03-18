ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two teenagers were found shot in south St. Louis City Wednesday night.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said an 18-year-old and 14-year-old were shot during a robbery in the 3500 block of Cherokee in the Tower Grove East neighborhood just before 11 p.m.
Police said they were walking down the street with two other teenagers when they were approached by two men who pointed a gun at them saying they were going to rob them.
After that police said the suspects fired the guns.
Police said they were both conscious when they were found. They are in the hospital listed in critical but stable condition. The other two teens were not hurt.
The names of those involved were not released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.