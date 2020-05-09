NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police say a person of interest was detained after two teens were shot in north St. Louis County Saturday morning.
The shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m. in the 9800 block of Scottsdale. Police say two boys, ages 14 and 16, got into an altercation with a third person before shots rang out.
Police say the teens were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The third person involved is being detained as a person of interest.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
