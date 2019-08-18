ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two teenagers robbed two women at gunpoint in the Tower Grove East neighborhood in south St. Louis Saturday night, police said.
Two women, ages 27 and 28, were walking in the 3400 block of Wyoming Street Saturday just before midnight when two teenagers approached them, pointed handguns at them and announced a robbery.
The victims told police they handed their wallets, keys and phones. They were not injured.
Police said both suspects are black males. One of them is 15 or 16 years old and 5 foot 5 inches tall. He has a medium build, dark complexion with short hair. He was wearing a burgundy windbreaker.
The other suspect is 13 or 14 years old and was wearing a white tank-top and dark pants.
No additional information was released.
Call police if you have any information about this incident.
