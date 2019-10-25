ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two teens are accused of entering a market on Cherokee street and robbing money at gunpoint in south St. Louis City.
Police said the suspects, aged 15 to 18 years old, entered Star Market on 2733 Cherokee around 4:24 p.m. Thursday armed with firearms. Police said the suspects demanded money and left the store after obtaining it.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Police said the suspects are both black males wearing skinny black jeans and about 5'8. One of them was wearing a black hooded jacket and the other a white hooded sweatshirt.
