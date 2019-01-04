LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two teens and a man burglarized over a dozen homes throughout December, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.
The Sheriff's Office said 20-year-old Delano Coleman, 17-year-old Matthew Stephens and 17-year-old Kody Kneib are facing multiple robbery charges after officers arrested them in connection to the burglaries during a traffic stop.
On January 3, a silver minivan fitting the description of the suspect vehicle and a Mercury Mountaineer were forced to stop behind a deputy’s patrol vehicle during an unrelated traffic stop.
The van was occupied by 20-year-old Coleman. When deputies approached the minivan, they could see Coleman stuffing jewelry into his jacket pockets and when asked about it he could not explain where it came from.
The Mountaineer was occupied by 17-year-old Stephens and 17-year-old Kneib. The three matched descriptions given by witnesses and were taken to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning.
Kneib told investigators he, Coleman and Stephens took part in multiple burglaries in Lincoln County for weeks. Kneib said they were responsible for stealing multiple rifles, shotguns, handguns, muzzleloaders, money, Christmas presents and rare coins.
Stephens confirmed Kneib’s story with investigators while Coleman denied being part of the burglaries.
Sheriff’s Office detectives recovered stolen weapons, cash, coins, jewelry, archery items, ammunition, backpacks and electronic devices from the residences of the three suspects.
The Sheriff’s Office believes the two teens and man were responsible for burglaries including property damages in excess of $50,000.
Coleman is charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of stealing a firearm. Coleman is currently housed in the Lincoln County Jail under a $20,000 bond.
Kneib is charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of stealing a firearm. Kneib is currently housed in the Lincoln County Jail under a $20,000 bond.
Stephens is charged with three counts of felony burglary and three counts of stealing a firearm. Stephens is currently housed in the Lincoln County Jail under a $50,000 bond.
