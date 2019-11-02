ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two teens and one juvenile are accused of fatally shooting a man in late October.
Lontae Jefferson, 16, of East St. Louis and Allen Edwards, 19 , of Cahokia are charged with first-degree murder. A third suspect is facing juvenile charges.
Rico Stringer was fatally shot in the abdomen on October 30.
Jefferson and Edwards are being held on a $1 million bond.
