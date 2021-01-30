Steven Washington and Deyontez Huntley mugshots

Steven Washington and Deyontez Huntley are charged with first-degree murder, assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two 19-year-olds are facing charges in connection with a fatal South City shooting that happened a few days before Thanksgiving.

The two are accused of shooting Joyce Freeman, 20, in the 3900 block of Minnesota on November 23. Freeman died at a hospital.

