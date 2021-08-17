ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis police have arrested two teens in connection to the death of a 15-year-old boy near downtown St. Louis.
The shooting happened on July 11 just after 1:00 p.m. near the intersection of 14th and O'Fallon Streets, which is in the Carr Square neighborhood. Kyle Falker, 15, and two other people were shot at. Falker was struck and died from his injuries.
On July 30, police charged Deshaun Ewing, 19, in Falker's death and two other area murders. A 16-year-old boy was also taken into custody and remanded to Juvenile Courts Tuesday.
Officers say it is unknown if the victims and suspects knew each other.
