LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two 17-year-olds are facing charges, accused of breaking into a gas station and stealing several items.
Jon Gannon and Devin McCollum, both of Troy, Mo., are charged with second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing.
Police say two broke into the Thoele Mobil Station on Highway 47 in Hawk Point and took cigarettes, cigars and bottles of liquor on February 15.
The next morning, police say Gannon went to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in and told officers that he and McCullom drove to Hawk Point looking for a gas station to burglarize.
Gannon then told officers he and McCollum busted the Mobil station’s glass door and took cigarettes and liquor before fleeing, police say.
McCullom was arrested a short time later and police say he confessed to being involved in the burglary.
Both suspects are being held in the Lincoln County Jail on a $15,000 cash-only bond.
