BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Bethalto are looking for two suspects following an attempted home invasion Thursday night.
Officers received a call from the resident of 100 block of West Corbin Street at approximately 9:07 p.m.
Officers responded and began searching for two suspects, described as two male teens, one white and one black.
The victim told officers that he opened his door after hearing a knock at his door and the white teen entered his home.
The victim struggled with the suspect, ultimately forcing back outside, where the black teen was standing and armed with a gun.
Once the white suspect was forced out, the two suspects ran away, police say.
The victim was not injured during the incident and the suspects did not steal anything from the home.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to message the Bethalto Police Department on Facebook or call at 619-377-5266.
