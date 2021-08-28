EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- One person is dead following a robbery at an East St. Louis bank Friday afternoon.
According to the FBI, there was an armed robbery at the First Bank around 4 p.m. and a person was killed. They could not confirm with News 4 if the victim was an employee of the bank or a bystander. The two suspects attempted to enter a Fairmont City bank around 3 p.m., but were not allowed in due to suspicious behavior, authorities said.
One suspect was pictured wearing a black hoodie with distinct white down the arm and photo on the front. that said “Dunder Mifflin, Inc Paper Company.” The other suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a silver zipper, black pants and black shoes. Saturday, the FBI said the two were taken into custody.
