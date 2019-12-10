KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people are in custody who police said are responsible for an armed robbery in Kirkwood late last month.
Police said the man entered the Green Tree Cleaners on North Kirkwood Road around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 27. He allegedly approached the counter and showed a knife while demanding cash.
After getting the money, the suspect ordered the employee to the back of the store before he left the area.
Kirkwood police said a 31-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man have been taken into custody. Their names have not been released as they await formal state and federal charges. Kirkwood police said the duo is part of a multi-jurisdictional crime spreed around the area.
Police said neither suspect is from Kirkwood.
