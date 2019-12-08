ST. LOUIS (KMVO.com) -- A man was robbed of his wallet at gunpoint after going to an acquaintance's apartment Saturday afternoon.
Police said a 46-year-old man was invited to a woman acquaintance's apartment in the 5300 block of Delmar. He entered the apartment around 12:23 p.m. when a masked man come inside the apartment behind him. Police said the masked man had a modified rifle on him and demanded the victim's wallet.
The victim and suspect physically fought and then another man responded and helped the suspect take the victim's wallet.
Both suspects left the apartment.
This is the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood.
No other information was released.
