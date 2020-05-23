ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects are charged in connection with the shooting death of a man at the Laurel Park Apartments off Lucas and Hunt Road which happened Monday morning.
Damion Thomas, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and Emmanuel Ray, 28, is charged with tampering with physical evidence.
St. Louis County police officers were called to the 2000 block of Valette Drive around 7:15 a.m. for a shooting. They found a 27-year-old Tyree Matthews down the road on Jacobi Avenue, who had been shot once.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Thomas arrived at the apartment of his child and child's mother and was allowed in by the mother. Thomas then realized that Matthews was sleeping in the same bed as his child's mother and became enraged.
Police say he then went to the bedroom and shot Matthews before Matthews pleaded that he be allowed to leave. Authorities allege Thomas then shot Matthews again, killing him.
Ray is accused of using a cleaning product to try and destroy evidence at the scene. Police say he is heard on jail tapes saying he would "take care of the witness" to the shooting, the mother of Thomas' child.
Both suspects are being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.