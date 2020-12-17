ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in Collinsville, Illinois after they crashed in downtown St. Louis while trying to elude police.
Gerrion M. Garr, 20, of Florissant, is wanted on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Tony L. Allen, 20, of Collinsville, is wanted on a charge of unlawful possession of stolen firearm.
The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29 near the intersection of Tucker and Locust
Around 2:00 p.m., police say someone was shot in the parking lot of a Dollar General store in the 100 block of St. Louis Road. The suspects fled and the victim was taken to a hospital.
A shot time later, troopers with Illinois State Police tried to stop the car connected to the shooting.
The driver did not stop and eventually crashed in downtown St. Louis where all three suspects inside, ages 14, 15 and 19 were taken into custody.
Police believe the victim and suspects knew each other. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.
