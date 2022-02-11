Two suspects arrested in deadly shooting of North County teen

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Two men have been arrested in connection with an overnight shooting at a North County apartment complex left a 19-year-old dead.
Officers rushed to the Norwood Apartments in the 7200 block of Norstead Walk before 2 a.m. Thursday where they found Kylen Dalton shot in the neck inside a car. He later died at the scene. Police say the shooting was due to a feud.
A 23-year-old and 20-year-old man were later arrested. Police are asking prosecutors to press charges.
