ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two students from St. Louis area high schools are headed to the 2019 Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, which is the world’s largest pre-college international science fair.
First place winner Cindy Wang of Ladue High School and second-place winner Nikhil Boddu from Marquette High School were both selected by a panel of local scientists, engineers and medical professionals to receive the all-expenses paid trip to the Intel ISEF in Phoenix.
Wang and Boddu competed against 26 local high school students at the Academy of St. Louis Science Fair in the Honors Division. The science fair was hosted by Webster University Saturday.
Wang received a $3,000 scholarship from the Academy of Science St. Louis as well as her trip to Intel ISEF for her project.
Boddu received a $2,000 scholarship as well as a trip to the Intel ISEF for his project.
During the competition, the students discussed their research poster in front of two or three judges during three 20 minute sessions.
The top 10 finalists were chosen to present their research findings to a committee of judges, and the top two of those ten students were selected to attend ISEF in Phoenix.
Each of the top 10 finalists received scholarships.
The remaining top 10 finalists include:
- Margie Lodes from St. Joseph’s Academy
- Sindhu Bala from Lindbergh High School
- Joycie Chang from Marquette High School
- Jeffrey Dai from Parkway South High School
- Kara Greger from St. Joseph’s Academy
- Emma Mueller from St. Joseph’s Academy
- Aakarsh Rai from MICDS
- Corey Schulz from Rockwood Summit High School
For more information on the Academy of Science, the St. Louis Science Fair, and free science events around the region, visit https://www.academyofsciencestl.org/.
