COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two students have been expelled and three others were suspended for violating University of Missouri's campus COVID-19 rules.
The University of Missouri also announced 11 student organizations are currently under investigation for violations of the university’s policies related to COVID-19.
According to the university, as of September 11, approximately 470 student cases have been referred to the Office of Student Conduct and Accountability for possible violations of MU's COVID-19 policies since Aug. 16.
The University of Missouri has experienced a decrease in its active case load. The active case load has dropped by 51% over the past 10 days, from 683 cases on Saturday, Sept. 5, to 332 cases on Monday, Sept. 14. Officials continue to meet and take actions with the goal in mind of reducing the spread, the university said in a press release.
“From the beginning, we have stressed the importance of taking a vigorous approach to educate our students and enforcing our COVID policies and regulations,” said Mun Choi, UM System president and MU chancellor. “These policies and regulations were designed to keep our students, faculty, staff and the community healthy and safe. We have seen a strong adoption of our policies and regulations. Unfortunately, a few students have violated these policies and violated the trust of their fellow community members."
