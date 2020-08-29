ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two St. Louis City police officers were shot Saturday afternoon in South City and one of them is in "very" critical condition.
Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two officers were shot in the 3700 block of Hartford Street just before 6 p.m. in the South Grand neighborhood just south of Tower Grove Park.
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said the officers were responding to a shooting call in the area and were looking for a victim when they heard gunfire and one of them was hit and went to the ground. That officer suffered a head injury and is in "very" critical condition, Hayden said. Other officers went to see the wounded officer and the suspect shot a second officer in the leg.
"Our officers have been going through a lot this summer, as you know," Hayden said to reporters outside St. Louis University Hospital. "We've had a surge in violence. We've had a lot of other activity that we've done."
Hayden said eight officers have been shot in the line of duty since June 8.
"These officers, all they're trying to do is their job and try to help a person who's wounded and they come under fire themselves," Hayden said. "The officer who's most critically injured, pray for him."
Investigators said the suspect ordered a couple out of their home and remains barricaded inside. The public is asked to avoid the area.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
