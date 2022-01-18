You are the owner of this article.
Two St. Louis County library branches to be pick up sites for at-home COVID-19 saliva tests

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Due to high demand for COVID-19 testing, at-home saliva tests will soon be available for pick up at two branches of the St. Louis County library.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will announce more details at a press conference Wednesday morning at 8:30. A spokesman says that starting Monday, at-home saliva tests can be picked up at two of the library branches and then dropped off at one of the drive-through testing sites the county health department operates, which are located at health clinics in Berkeley, Pine Lawn, Sunset Hills, and at the North County Recreation Center.

More details on how many tests will be available and the hours for pick up will be announced later this week.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

