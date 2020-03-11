ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two St. Louis companies are teaming up to bring the area more options for those who want to eat plant-based foods.
St. Louis-based Hungry Planet has been around for years but their demand has exploded in the past year.
In March, they partnered with Dierbergs to provide plant-based "Heat and Eat" meals at affordable prices.
There are 24 different meals prepared daily.
"It sets the bar a little higher. Mid-westerns are not necessarily disposed to trying something just because they are new and novel so they have to be really delicious and really good," Hungry Planet CEO Todd Boyman said.
