ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the first two presumptive positive coronavirus cases in St. Clair County.
The department said two women, one in her 60s and another in her 70s, tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total of cases to 64 in Illinois as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said both women had traveled abroad. The women are quarantined in their homes and are receiving care.
“As we expected, we are beginning to identify cases of COVID-19 outside of the Chicago area,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “Over the past several days, we have announced aggressive measures to reduce and slow the spread of the virus in Illinois. These are not easy decisions to make and we are not taking them lightly, but we believe these actions will help limit the spread of the virus in our communities and keep our residents safe.”
[RELATED: The latest on coronavirus in Missouri and Illinois]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.