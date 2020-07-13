ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Former Missouri Gov Eric Greitens rendered first aid to victims of a shooting near the Saint Louis University campus Monday, a spokesman for Greitens said.
The shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Grand and Lindell.
The spokesperson said Greitens was on the scene with a friend and they both rendered first aid to the victims.
Authorities say both victims are in critical condition.
