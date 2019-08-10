MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two people were shot in Madison city Saturday late afternoon, police said.
Police said the two were shot after a domestic dispute in the 1800 block of Edwardsvile Road around 6 p.m.
Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No other information was released.
