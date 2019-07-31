EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – All lanes of northbound I-55 at Illinois Route 143 were closed Wednesday afternoon due to an accident involving two semis.
The accident happened in a construction zone, where traffic had slowed. A semi rear ended a Nissan Altima and pushed it into the right lane before the semi then hit another semi.
The impact caused the second semi to hit the back of a Chevrolet Suburban.
The driver of the first semi was taken by helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The other two drivers refused treatment, police said.
Traffic was diverted to Route 143.
