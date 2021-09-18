ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were robbed at gunpoint near Saint Louis University's campus Saturday night.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were victims of an armed robbery at the intersection of Grand and Forest Park Avenue.
Police said no one was injured in the incident. No suspects were caught.
