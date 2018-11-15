ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two planes clipped each other at Lambert Airport Thursday afternoon.
Southwest Airlines says flight #2095 from Kansas City was taxing into a gate when the outer tip of one of its wings (a winglet), made contact with the winglet on a Wow Air plane.
A photo sent to News 4 by a passenger shows winglets from each airplane touching.
120 passengers were onboard. Nobody was injured.
Southwest says their plane will be taken out of service and will be inspected. Passengers heading who were supposed to be on that plane for Chicago were put on a different aircraft.
