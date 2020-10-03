ST. CHARELS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a Walmart in St. Charles City Saturday evening.
Crews battled the fire in the clothing department of Walmart at 2897 Veterans Memorial Parkway Saturday. It's still unclear what caused the fire.
Officials said two people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and thankfully no one needed to be taken to a hospital.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.