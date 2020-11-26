ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were shot in St. Louis City on Thanksgiving Day.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two males were shot Thursday evening in two separate incidents. The first shooting happened in the 3600 block of Morgan Ford Rd. in the Tower Grove South neighborhood just after 8 p.m.
The second shooting happened in the 900 block of Lebanon Dr. around 9:15 p.m. This is in the LaSalle Park neighborhood, just south of downtown.
Both males were found shot in the chest and were taken to hospitals for treatment.
Their ages haven't been released and the circumstances of the shootings are still under investigation.
