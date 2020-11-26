KMOV Generic Red Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were shot in St. Louis City on Thanksgiving Day. 

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two males were shot Thursday evening in two separate incidents. The first shooting happened in the 3600 block of Morgan Ford Rd. in the Tower Grove South neighborhood just after 8 p.m. 

The second shooting happened in the 900 block of Lebanon Dr. around 9:15 p.m. This is in the LaSalle Park neighborhood, just south of downtown. 

Both males were found shot in the chest and were taken to hospitals for treatment. 

Their ages haven't been released and the circumstances of the shootings are still under investigation. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.