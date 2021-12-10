Two people shot in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were shot in north St. Louis County Friday.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department found a man shot and lying in the street in the 12000 block of Bellefontaine Road in Spanish Lake. Police said another male victim was also hit by gunfire in the area. The shooting happened just after 4 p.m.
They were both taken to a hospital in critical condition.
No other information was released.
