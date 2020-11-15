ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were shot in north St. Louis City Sunday afternoon.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said both male victims were shot in the 5600 block of Hiller Pl. shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.
Police said one of them was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the abdomen. They were taken to a hospital. No other information was released.
