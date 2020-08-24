BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two people are fighting for their lives after a house fire Sunday night in Belleville.
Firefighters with the Belleville Fire Department said there was heavy fire in the rear of the house and a male victim was found severely injured after going through a window.
Firefighters found a female trapped inside the house, unconscious and not breathing. She was flown to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment and the male victim was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.
"Please keep the families of these victims in your prayers as they have a long road to recovery," the fire department said on Facebook.
The department didn't release the street block where the fire happened or the time.
