KMOVGeneric_ Homicide Investigation - Red
Credit: KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were shot and killed in separate south St. Louis City shootings Friday. 

Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the first homicide happened before 4 p.m. in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood. Officers found a 20-year-old man shot in the torso. 

A little south from there after 7 p.m., officers found another male victim shot to death in the 3600 block of Bates Street in the Carondelet neighborhood. 

At least two other people were shot in the city on Friday. 

No other information was released in regards to these shootings. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.