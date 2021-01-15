ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were shot and killed in separate south St. Louis City shootings Friday.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the first homicide happened before 4 p.m. in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood. Officers found a 20-year-old man shot in the torso.
A little south from there after 7 p.m., officers found another male victim shot to death in the 3600 block of Bates Street in the Carondelet neighborhood.
At least two other people were shot in the city on Friday.
No other information was released in regards to these shootings.
