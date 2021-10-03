PIKE CPUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two young men were killed in a crash in Pike County early Sunday morning.
Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said four young men aged 19 to 23 were in a 1999 Chevrolet Lumina going eastbound on Mo 154 at 154. The driver didn't stop at a stop sign and crashed into a 2020 truck head-on after 12:45 a.m.
Miguel Mendez, 19, and Jacob Hamm, 23, were in the Chevrolet and died from their injuries.
