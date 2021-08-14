FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people were killed in a Ferguson shooting Saturday afternoon.
Officers with the Ferguson Police Department responded to the 200 block of Meadowcrest after 7 p.m. and found two deceased females. Investigators first thought it was a home invasion and later said it may have started as a domestic dispute that "spilled into the home."
The ages of the victims haven't been released yet.
