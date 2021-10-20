ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were shot in south St. Louis City Wednesday night.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were shot just before 9 p.m. in the 3600 block of Selena Street in the Marina Villa neighborhood.
Paramedics said one of the victims wasn't conscious but was breathing. The other victim was shot in the leg and is expected to be okay.
It's still unclear what led to the shooting. No information was released about any possible suspects.
