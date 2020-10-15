NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people are injured after a shooting in the North Pointe neighborhood of north St. Louis Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to the shooting scene on the 8600 block of Park Lane around 1:55 p.m.
Police say there is also a large fight at the scene.
No other information was made available.
