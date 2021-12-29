Two people injured after car overturns in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed and overturned in downtown St. Louis.
First responders with the St. Louis Fire Department said a car overturned near the area of Washington and Tucker just before 6:30 p.m. The car struck a T-Mobile storefront.
Officers had to extract one person who got trapped inside the car. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. One of them is in critical condition and the other is in a stable condition.
