Two people arrested following assault on Edmundson officer, pursuit

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people were arrested in connection with an assault on an officer, a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash.
Several agencies responded to help the O'Fallon, Missouri Police Department look for two people who fled in a stolen car that was involved in an accident scene.
The suspects had made it to the campus of DePaul Hospital and an Edmundson K9 officer, who was on foot, was struck by the suspect's car and dragged by another car that was leaving the hospital after picking up one of the suspects from the O'Fallon incident.
A Bridgeton officer spotted one of the suspect cars and followed it to Lucas and Hunt at the St. Peters Cemetery. The car pulled over and the suspect, who was picked up at the hospital, got out of the car and ran. The suspect was arrested after a foot pursuit.
The car that had kept going was stopped near Page and Morton in St. Lois and the suspect who assaulted the Edmundson officer was arrested.
The injured officer was being treated at the hospital.
No other information was released.
