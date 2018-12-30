WASHINGTON COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Two deputies were involved in a shooting in Washington County north of Potosi late Saturday night.
Police said a suspect was shot on Simpson Road just off of Highway 21 shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to the hospital.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Department said two deputies were involved. Both of them are uninjured.
News 4 is working to learn more about what led up to the shooting. This story will be updated when that information comes in.
