ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two St. Louis City police officers were injured when their squad car was hit by another car Saturday morning.
Police said the accident happened near the intersection of Olive and Vandeventer.
The two officers and the driver of the other car were taken to a hospital. The officers were treated and released.
Police said the driver of the other car is expected to survive.
Other information was not released.
