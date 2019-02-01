ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two new investigations have now been launched into a St. Louis City agency that manages millions of tax dollars.
All of it was prompted by a News 4 investigation in January revealing serious allegations into management of the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE).
News 4 has told you previously that the FBI and US Attorney's office were asking serious questions. Now, the federal Department of Labor is also investigating.
“They informed SLATE that they will be coming in and doing monitoring,” Dr. Alice Prince said. Prince is Executive Director of SLATE.
In January, News 4 told you about whistleblowers concerned about how money was being spent at the agency and how employees were being treated.
Thursday, News 4 was there as the city board overseeing SLATE met for the first time since our investigation broke.
No discussion was held about the accusations, only an announcement that the feds would be conducting an investigation.
Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway's office is also conducting an audit.
One board member told News 4 he is waiting to see the results.
“I am concerned, but I am confident," Sal Valadez said. "I am confident that the city, SLATE and the complaints will be answered in the appropriate forum and you know there are always two sides to the story."
In the meantime, there is yet another investigation.
The Board of Aldermen Friday voted to conduct an investigation of their own.
“As a board, we either need to take charge or be ashamed of ourselves,” Alderman Joe Vaccaro said.
Vaccaro said ordinances require SLATE to submit quarterly and annual reports to the board but he said that has not been happening.
Top of the list to testify at a hearing the aldermen will conduct is Dr. Prince.
News 4 asked her Thursday what, if any changes, have been made since our initial reporting.
“We are doing everything we can to make our workforce positive and productive because we have to serve the people," Dr. Prince said.
Alderman Vaccaro said he plans to get hearings about SLATE started as soon as next week.
A letter submitted by the Department of Labor indicated they would be coming to St. Louis February 19-22 to conduct their monitoring.
