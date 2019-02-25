NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A lot of development is happening in North City right now.
Model homes are going up for “St. Louis Park Place,” where solar panels will make each house energy self-sufficient. Net Zero LLC is responsible for the project that has room for as many as 250 homes.
The new Green Leaf Market is also nearing completion as part of a $20 million project. There is also space for other retail businesses. The market opens April 1.
Both developments are just blocks from the new headquarters for National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), which is a $1.7 billion project.
Construction teams are bidding for the project now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.