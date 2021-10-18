MIDTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The City Foundry is adding two new restaurant concepts to its food hall.
The Midtown attraction will now include options from Chicken Scratch and Sureste Mexican. Chicken Scratch is a rotisserie chicken concept that will operate for lunch and dinner. The restaurant posted a video to Instagram showing them preparing their space at the Foundry.
Sureste Mexican will start off offering breakfast and lunch. It plans to add dinner at a later date.
