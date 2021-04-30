KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- In a grim year for healthcare workers, two nurses in Missouri grew closer together and fell in love as they battled the pandemic together.
One in the ER and the other in the hospital Intensive Care Unit, their story of love in the time of COVID-19 is both beautiful and scary.
"My plan today is to propose to my girlfriend who is a nurse in the emergency room here," Michael Senne said. It's a pretty good plan: On the rooftop heliport at Saint Luke's in Kansas City, Missouri. "I am expecting flawless proposal and for her to say yes," Senne said.
Treating people with a highly contagious virus hasn't been was easy on the young couple. "We were at times afraid to even see each other," Senna said, because when you work in health care, there's "a lot of uncertainty." And when the love of your life is equally in the fight, "there's just so many unknowns."
But this moment, Senne said, is a little overdue and he wanted to catch her completely off guard. Watch the above video for their full love story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.