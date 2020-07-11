BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- As COVID-19 cases continue climbing in parts of the St. Louis metro, school districts are adjusting plans for the Fall semester.
Belleville Township High School District 201 sent an email to parents Friday about tentative plans.
According to the plan, students will be split into two groups based on last name. Each group will alternate attending in-person glasses and learning remotely.
Masks will be required in schools and everyone must get their temperature taken.
“I think that they’re trying to be as responsible as they can, and I’m no expert, but it seems like a lot of, especially these younger kids that have it, are asymptomatic so they might not show a high fever or a cough or anything and I just don’t know how you stop the spread when you can’t tell if somebody has it so that’s what makes it too risky for me," said Paul Jackson, whose son, David, will be a sophomore at Belleville East in the Fall.
David was recently diagnosed with diabetes, putting him at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
“I understand, you know, they want to reopen and I understand a lot of kids want to get back to see their friends and a little bit of a normal life," said Jackson. “I don’t think it’s the best idea to reopen."
O'Fallon Township High School District 203 is taking a similar approach with its reopening plan.
Students will also be split into groups, alternating between in-person courses and e-learning at home. Staff and students will be required to have a health screening and wear masks.
Both districts are also arranging desks in classrooms and tables in the cafeteria to practice social distancing.
They're giving parents the option of continuing remote learning, but choosing that decision means their children will have to e-learn for the entire semester.
“I do believe that is the route we’re gonna take. "It's just too risky, especially seeing the numbers aren’t dropping, they’re still rising and it’s just not worth it to me," said Jackson. “I haven’t told him that yet because he’s really looking forward to going back but I have to look out for the little man.”
Jackson said he will not be comfortable sending David back to school until COVID-19 cases are down or there is a vaccine.
Both districts said their Fall semester plans could change depending on what happens over the next several weeks.
